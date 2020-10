60 Charged In Telemarketing Scam That Got $300M From 150,000 Vulnerable People Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:22s - Published 2 minutes ago 60 Charged In Telemarketing Scam That Got $300M From 150,000 Vulnerable People Sixty people are charged in a widespread magazine telemarketing scam that authorities say netted $300 million from more than 150,000 elderly and vulnerable people nationwide, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (2:22).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Oct. 28, 2020 0

