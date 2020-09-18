Most Disney Parks Now Open For At Least One Hour Later
Most Disney Parks Now Open For At Least One Hour Later
According to the Disney calendar, the Magic Kingdom, which currently closes at 6 p.m.
Weekdays, will stay open until 8 p.m.
On Friday and 9 p.m.
On Saturday.
Epcot, which is open until 7 p.m., will close at 9 p.m.
On Friday and 10 p.m.
On Saturday.
Disney's Animal Kingdom will stay open until 6 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday.
Disney's Hollywood Studios hours remain the same with the park closing at 7 p.m.