Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Most Disney Parks Now Open For At Least One Hour Later

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Most Disney Parks Now Open For At Least One Hour Later

Most Disney Parks Now Open For At Least One Hour Later

According to the Disney calendar, the Magic Kingdom, which currently closes at 6 p.m.

Weekdays, will stay open until 8 p.m.

On Friday and 9 p.m.

On Saturday.

Epcot, which is open until 7 p.m., will close at 9 p.m.

On Friday and 10 p.m.

On Saturday.

Disney's Animal Kingdom will stay open until 6 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday.

Disney's Hollywood Studios hours remain the same with the park closing at 7 p.m.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hoofhrtd1254

Jason Y @megadis13 @Unclelouieart It's awful to see the layoffs but not sure what you expect them to do. Payroll is the big… https://t.co/SfKI6pL67V 20 hours ago

makokujo

❤️ ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN ON HALLOWEEN ❤️ @_poppyanemone It’s revolting. I noticed too it’s always Disney, like I personally love other theme parks but I fre… https://t.co/AvARs4Ge9H 2 days ago

Wraithkelso

Tyler Kelson #BlackLivesMatter @jrvr1031 @FrshBakedDisney @CydonPrax @OrangeGrove55 @DSNYNewscast This, I think the majority of APs that want the… https://t.co/SzTmjN6C0V 6 days ago

willyjcoe

Toku Memie I do sympathize with all the Disney & Universal park cast members who are waiting on the parks to reopen, but it's… https://t.co/vaQTC9nqS2 1 week ago

CourtChuArt

Court Chu @cartoonbrew @thatsjuststeve because it's mostly outdoors, and most things already allowed outdoors, like outdoor d… https://t.co/7XilOmCalj 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Disneyland employees facing an uncertain future as park, governor at odds over reopening [Video]

Disneyland employees facing an uncertain future as park, governor at odds over reopening

Disney wants to reopen its theme parks in California. But Governor Gavin Newsom says it's not safe yet. Caught in between are the thousands of Disney employees facing layoffs and an uncertain future.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:16Published
356 Dead Elephants — Killer Finally Found [Video]

356 Dead Elephants — Killer Finally Found

OKAVANGO PANHANDLE, BOTSWANA — Botswana is a country known for its pure African landscapes filled with most of Africa's most impressive animals. The country boasts huge national parks filled with..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published
Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021 [Video]

Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021

Disney is planning on reopening one of its two water parks next year.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:18Published