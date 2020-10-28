Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Race For District 39: Democrat Javier Fernandez Looking To Flip Seat Against Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Race For District 39: Democrat Javier Fernandez Looking To Flip Seat Against Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez
CBS4's Hank Tester highlights the differences between the two candidates.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Democrat Javier Fernandez Looking To Flip Senate District 39 In Race Against Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez

For Florida Senate District 39, Republican candidate Ana Maria Rodriguez pretty much sums up what's...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Democrat Javier Fernandez Looking To Flip Senate District 39 In Race Against Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez https://t.co/QgjS2EQTLn 4 days ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @CBSMiami: CAMPAIGN 2020: @HankTester takes a look at the race for Florida Senate District 39 between Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez and… 5 days ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami CAMPAIGN 2020: @HankTester takes a look at the race for Florida Senate District 39 between Republican Ana Maria Rod… https://t.co/keqPk6hCSV 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Horsford V Marchant: The race for House District 4 [Video]

Horsford V Marchant: The race for House District 4

NEWS: District 4 has become a battleground for Republicans and Democrats hoping to fill the congressional seat with their candidate.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:35Published
Republican Art Robinson runs for Oregon Senate District 2 [Video]

Republican Art Robinson runs for Oregon Senate District 2

Art Robinson faces Democratic candidate Jerry Allen for the District 2 seat, which covers areas of Josephine and Jackson County.

Credit: KDRVPublished
Meet the 28th Senate District candidates [Video]

Meet the 28th Senate District candidates

Wisconsin's 28th Senate District race is between Republican Julian Bradley and Democrat Adam Murphy. Both men would be freshmen to the legislature. If Bradley wins, it is believed he would be the first..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:30Published