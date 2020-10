Roofs ripped off, utility poles down; Video shows Zeta's destruction to Grand Isle Video Credit: WDSU - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 minute ago Roofs ripped off, utility poles down; Video shows Zeta's destruction to Grand Isle Video shot after Hurricane Zeta moved through Grand Isle, Louisiana showed utility poles ripped down and the roofs on some homes completely ripped apart. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this