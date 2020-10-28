Visit the Albertson Halloween House

When Eric and Michelle Albertson moved into their home in Downtown San Jose, CA, they found piles of junk.

Instead of throwing it out, they built a castle for Halloween, and a tradition was born.

In 2020, they are celebrating nearly two decades of creating incredible front-yard displays with a "Nightmare Before Christmas" display that is SCARY good.

For more information, visit www.albertzone.com/halloween