MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test

MLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19


Dodgers star under MLB probe for returning to field after positive COVID test

 Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner is being investigated by the MLB for returning to the field after a positive COVID-19 test.
CBS News

MLB Says Justin Turner 'Refused to Comply' with COVID Protocol, Put Everyone At Risk

 MLB is throwing Justin Turner under the bus -- placing ALL of the blame on the Dodgers star for not following COVID protocol after testing positive during the..
TMZ.com

MLB says Justin Turner 'emphatically refused to comply' and stay in isolation after COVID-19 positive

 The Dodgers third baseman was removed late in Game 6 after receiving a positive COVID-19 test but returned to the field to celebrate the win.
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball teams with the best chances to end their World Series title droughts

 The Dodgers finally ended a 32-year stretch without winning the World Series. We rank the chances of other teams who've waited even longer for a ring.
USATODAY.com

Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Dodgers' first World Series title in 32 years

 The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series Championship since 1988, with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw joined "CBS This..
CBS News

Chris Harrison Gave Dodgers Advance Screening of New 'Bachelorette' Debut

 Chris Harrison may have just earned himself a World Series ring from the Dodgers ... after coming in clutch for the players and their wives and girlfriends!!!..
TMZ.com

Dodgers fans cheer after long World Series drought

 Fans jubilant over the Dodgers' World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles. The win ended a 32-year World Series drought..
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles celebrates Dodgers' World Series win

 CBS Los Angeles shows us how some LA landmarks and fans celebrated after the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988.
CBS News

