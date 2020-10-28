MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:40s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:40s - Published MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test MLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Matt Hartman RT @bri_sacks: oof MLB slams Turner for celebrating the #Dodgers victory on the field, saying he disregarded their COVID-19 protocols "Whe… 4 hours ago Brianna Sacks oof MLB slams Turner for celebrating the #Dodgers victory on the field, saying he disregarded their COVID-19 protoc… https://t.co/JlLpCRdneg 4 hours ago