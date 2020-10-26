Global  
 

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s - Published
New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled at the likely cost of a second lockdown.

Gavino Garay reports.


New lockdowns announced in Germany and France as COVID-19 cases surge in Europe

 The coronavirus surge in Europe has wiped out months of progress, prompting France and Germany to reimpose lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer has more on the measures..
Germany imposes partial lockdown to control COVID's spread

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to stay home in November so families and friends can meet again during the Christmas season.
Covid-19 coronavirus: France, Germany, look to more limits to curb rebounding virus

 The French Government announced a nationwide lockdown today and German officials agreed to impose a four-week partial restriction period as European governments..
Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown [Video]

Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown

Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theaters to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports.

Hundreds of inmates test positive as COVID rips through New York prison

 Nearly 40% of inmates housed at the Elmira Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus.
MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test [Video]

MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test

MLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19

11% of rural families bought phones to aid kids’ studies in lockdown: Survey

 Unlike the previous ASER reports which focussed on learning outcomes, the latest report deals with the process of learning because of the prevailing Covid-19..
B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon session in Juhu. She was seen wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of virus. Gauahar Khan and actor Zaid Darbar were spotted at Mumbai airport. Mrunal Thakur was also spotted in Bandra.

New lockdowns announced in Germany and France as COVID-19 cases surge in Europe

The coronavirus surge in Europe has wiped out months of progress, prompting France and Germany to...
Losing streak for stocks continues as lockdowns loom in France and Germany

France and Germany are reportedly set to announce measures close to a full second lockdown in the...
Dow craters 943 points in worst day since June as virus spike spurs new lockdowns

The sharp sell-off accelerated into the close as traders expressed worry over a new wave of lockdowns...
France and Germany enter lockdown [Video]

France and Germany enter lockdown

Emmanuel Macron said his country, along with its European neighbours, was being "submerged" by the rapid pace of COVID-19.

European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears [Video]

European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears

European stocks tumbled Wednesday on growing fears that France faces a new national lockdown. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates [Video]

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates

Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.

