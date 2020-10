State Sen. Vargas joins others at Biden/Harris bus tour stop in Omaha Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 minutes ago State Sen. Vargas joins others at Biden/Harris bus tour stop in Omaha Nebraska State Senator Tony Vargas and area community leaders spoke at the Biden campaign's Soul of the Nation Bus Tour" in Omaha on Wednesday.a 0

