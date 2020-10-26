|
|
|
Global Down Syndrome Foundation Loses Ambassador DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Sister
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 09:51s - Published
Global Down Syndrome Foundation Loses Ambassador DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Sister
Michelle Sie Whitten, Pres.
And CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, talks about the death of DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx’s sister.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Dixon, who had Down syndrome, was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy •Newsmax •Just Jared •TMZ.com
|
Jamie Foxx is mourning the loss of his beloved younger sister, DeOndra Dixon. The actor announced...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •TMZ.com
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|