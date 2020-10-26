Global  
 

Global Down Syndrome Foundation Loses Ambassador DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Sister

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 09:51s - Published
Global Down Syndrome Foundation Loses Ambassador DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Sister

Global Down Syndrome Foundation Loses Ambassador DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Sister

Michelle Sie Whitten, Pres.

And CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, talks about the death of DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx’s sister.


Jamie Foxx's sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died at 36

Dixon, who had Down syndrome, was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
Jamie Foxx Says His ''Heart Is Shattered'' After the Death of Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon

Jamie Foxx is mourning the loss of his beloved younger sister, DeOndra Dixon. The actor announced...
DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister, Dies At 36 [Video]

DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister, Dies At 36

Jamie Foxx's younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died. The Oscar-winning actor shared the sad news on Instagram on Monday. Foxx posted a picture of himself with his sister and wrote: "My heart is..

Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36: 'She Is in Heaven Now Dancing' [Video]

Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36: 'She Is in Heaven Now Dancing'

Jamie Foxx's little sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died

Jamie Foxx’s ‘Heart Is Shattered’ After Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36 [Video]

Jamie Foxx’s ‘Heart Is Shattered’ After Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36

Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, who sadly passed away at the age of 36.

