Trump rally gathering guidelines

Olmsted County Public Health gives guidelines for how to gather safely at President Trump's upcoming rally in Rochester.

President trump announced today that he's heading to the med city for a rally ?

"* this coming as coronavirus cases continue to rise nationwide.

Trump's campaign says he'll be making a stop at the rochester international airport on friday..

"* what are public health officials saying about the campaign stop?

Health officials want to make sure strict guidelines are in place to prevent the spread of covid?

"*19.

Trumps make america great again victory rally kicks off at 5 p?

"*m.

All attendees will be given a temperature check ?

"* masks ?*- and access to hand sanitizer.

However freeborn county public health director sue yost says there are still some health concerns as minnesota has seen an increase in covid?

"*19 cases recently.

A gathering of over 250 people it's really recommended you consider not attending that gathering.

If you do attend that gathering, no matter how many people are there, it's really recommended that you wear a face mask and social distance six feet a part at least..

The health department also expressed concerns about people coming in from out of town and increasing covid?

"*19 transmission rates.

Joe biden will also be in the region on friday ?

"* announcing a stop in iowa.

