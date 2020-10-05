New Manchester United signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19

Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic



Premier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial might. CEBR economist SamMiley and Football Index co-founder Mike Botham speak. With matchday incomedown due to the lack of spectators, clubs across Europe cut their clothaccordingly – but Arsenal and Manchester United’s respective deadline-daymoves for Thomas Partey and Alex Telles capped off a typical English summer ofspending.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published on January 1, 1970