New Manchester United signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester United new boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19,manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The deadline-day signing from Portoimpressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week at Paris St Germain, wherehe helped the side to a 2-1 win in their Champions League opener.


Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic

Premier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial might. CEBR economist SamMiley and Football Index co-founder Mike Botham speak. With matchday incomedown due to the lack of spectators, clubs across Europe cut their clothaccordingly – but Arsenal and Manchester United’s respective deadline-daymoves for Thomas Partey and Alex Telles capped off a typical English summer ofspending.

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings [Video]

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Substitute Rashford scores sublime hat-trick as Man Utd thump RB Leipzig

 Marcus Rashford comes off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continue their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig.
BBC News

U.K. soccer player Marcus Rashford helps feed disadvantaged kids

 Manchester United soccer player Marcus Rashford has helped underprivileged children get food they need during the pandemic. Now, local restaurants are also..
CBS News

Man Utd modify Old Trafford to hold 23,500 socially distanced fans

 Manchester United have modified Old Trafford to accommodate 23,500 spectators, and say they are "bemused" by the ongoing ban on fans.
BBC News
Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League.

Van de Beek has big part to play for Man Utd, says Solskjaer [Video]

Van de Beek has big part to play for Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Manchester United prepare for their Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig.

Van de Beek will play 'big, big part' for Man Utd this season - Solskjaer

 Donny van de Beek will play a "big, big part" for Manchester United this season says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who defends his selection decisions.
BBC News
Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek to play 'big part' in United's season [Video]

Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek to play 'big part' in United's season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek will play a “big, big part thisyear” at Manchester United despite only being used sparingly since his summerarrival.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea: Hosts' season 'delicately poised' after stalemate

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to avoid a repeat of the disastrous slide in fortunes Manchester United experienced following their win against Paris..
BBC News

Oregon Health Official Dresses as Clown While Announcing COVID Death Toll

 No one's laughing about the rising COVID death toll, which is why this is a total WTF moment -- a senior health official announcing grim numbers ... while..
TMZ.com
New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge [Video]

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled at the likely cost of a second lockdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Hundreds of inmates test positive as COVID rips through New York prison

 Nearly 40% of inmates housed at the Elmira Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus.
CBS News
MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test [Video]

MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test

MLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19

Sancho and Haaland save Dortmund against Zenit

 Jadon Sancho scores a late penalty to give Borussia Dortmund their first win of the Champions League season.
BBC News
Frank Lampard to discuss Chelsea’s penalty options after Jorginho miss [Video]

Frank Lampard to discuss Chelsea’s penalty options after Jorginho miss

Frank Lampard will talk to his players before deciding whether Jorginhocontinues as Chelsea’s penalty taker. Jorginho missed his second spot-kick ofthe season as the Blues thumped Krasnodar 4-0 in Wednesday night’s ChampionsLeague clash in Russia.

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Paris St-Germain: Moise Kean scores double

 On-loan Everton forward Moise Kean scores twice as Paris St-Germain recover from losing Neymar to injury to beat Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.
BBC News

FC Krasnodar: Chelsea's Champions League opponents with the maverick owner

 In the Champions League on Wednesday, Chelsea come up against a club who go against the grain in Russian football.
BBC News

'In five years' time, I want a big trophy under my belt' - meet PSG's Canadian superstar Huitema

 Paris St-Germain & Canada star Jordyn Huitema, 19, talks upbringing, respect for the women's game & "bad" Alphonso Davies chat-up lines.
BBC News

Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style

 AFP, PARIS Bayern Munich on Wednesday began their defense of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, while Liverpool and..
WorldNews

Alex Telles tests positive for COVID-19, hence absence from Manchester United’s matches against Chelsea and RB Leipzig

Alex Telles has tested positive for COVID-19, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now revealed. The £13million...
Manchester United star Fred hails ‘excellent’ Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles and explains how new signings will help Red Devils compete for trophies

Manchester United fans could see new signing Edinson Cavani in red for the first time, while Alex...
