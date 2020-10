Preparations underway for Hurricane Zeta Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:43s - Published 11 minutes ago Preparations underway for Hurricane Zeta 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HEADQUARTERS.THE GOVERNOR ASKING THEPRESIDENT FOR AN EARLY STORMDECLARATION HOPING THE LINEUPADDITIONAL FEDERAL RESOURCES FORYET ANOTHER STORM HEADED OUR WAYAN UNWELCOMED NIGHTTIME ARRIVALTHE MISSISSIPPI GULF COASTBRACING FOR ANOTHER HURRICANEBLAST THE LATEST FROM ZETA THATIS PROVING A CHALLENGE NOT ONLYBECAUSE I IS GROWN IN STRENGTH,BUT THE NIGHTTIME ARRIVAL FORMISSISSIPPIANS FAR AS RANKINCOUNTY IS CONCERNED, OF COURSE,WE’RE WATCHING IT THE RANKINCOUNTY EMERGENCY OFFICIALS SAYTHEY ARE ON STANDBY SHOULD THEIRSTORM SHELTER BE NEEDEDCHILDREN, RANKIN COUNTY.THE STORM SHELTER TORNADOSHELTER AND IF THERE IS ATORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR RANKINCOUNTY, THEN IT WILL BE OPENEDUP AND OF COURSE THEY WILL ALLOWPEOPLE CITIZENS TO COME IN ATTHAT TIME BIG CONCERN THAT THATREALLY THAT I HAVE IS GOING TOBE WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN AFTERLANDFALL INTO THE NIGHT.THIS STORM IS GOING T BE MOVINGON LAND A LOT OF WIND WHICHMEANS A LOT OF TREES DOWN A LOTOF POWER OUTAGES TONIGHT BE THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR GREG.MICHELLE SAYS CREWS AREPRE-POSITIONED FOR THE STORM ANDMANNING THE STORM CENTERTHROUGHOUT THE NIGHT WITHASSISTANCE FOR THE NATIONALGUARD.AND FEMA MICHELLE ADMITS WITH SOMANY STORM THREATS HAVINGREACHED THIS STATE THIS YEARTHAT SOME MAY HAVE BECOME STORMWORRY AND NOT TAKE THIS LATESTWARNING SERIOUS ENOUGH AVOIDCOMPLACENCY.I MEAN GOSH HOW MANY STORMS WILLBE DEALT WITH THIS YEAR ALREADYAND PEOPLE ARE TIRED OF HEARINGABOUT WE GOT ANOTHER STORMCOMING THEY’RE TIRED OF MAKINGPREPARATIONS ONLY TO TURN AROUNDAND MOVE THEIR VEHICLES FROM THEROAD BACK TO THEIR HOUSE.MEMA SAYS THE BIGGEST THREATSMAY VERY WELL COME FROM DOWNPOWER LINES AND TREES CAUSED BYHIGH WINDS.PEOPLE ARE ASKED TO STAY OFF THEROADS.RG RESPONDERS AND POWERRESTORATION CREWS TRY TO GETTHEIR WORK DONE AT M