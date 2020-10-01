Pennsylvania Leaders Working To Ensure Integrity Of 2020 Election
KDKA's Royce Jones has more on what state leaders are doing to protect your vote.
Officials Link Iran To Emails Meant To Intimidate VotersTop intelligence leaders announced that both Iran and Russia have attempted to compromise the 2020 election. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more.
Pa. House Republicans Nix Plan For 'Election Integrity' PanelPa. House Republicans are dropping plans to fast-track an effort to set up a Republican-majority election panel with subpoena power.
State House GOP Pushes Forward With 'Election Integrity' PanelThe Republican-controlled statehouse in Harrisburg is looking at setting up what is being described as an "Election Integrity" panel. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.