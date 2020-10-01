Pennsylvania Leaders Working To Ensure Integrity Of 2020 Election

KDKA's Royce Jones has more on what state leaders are doing to protect your vote.



Related videos from verified sources Officials Link Iran To Emails Meant To Intimidate Voters



Top intelligence leaders announced that both Iran and Russia have attempted to compromise the 2020 election. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:46 Published 1 week ago Pa. House Republicans Nix Plan For 'Election Integrity' Panel



Pa. House Republicans are dropping plans to fast-track an effort to set up a Republican-majority election panel with subpoena power. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 3 weeks ago State House GOP Pushes Forward With 'Election Integrity' Panel



The Republican-controlled statehouse in Harrisburg is looking at setting up what is being described as an "Election Integrity" panel. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:16 Published on October 1, 2020