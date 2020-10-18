Global  
 

What do Covid-19 restrictions mean for upcoming festivities?

Government ministers have warned that festivities including Christmas, BonfireNight and Diwali will not be “normal” this year – but it is unclear exactlywhat will be allowed.

As the patchwork of local lockdowns evolves in Englandand Scotland alongside national measures in Northern Ireland and Wales, the PAnews agency considers what this means for celebrations.


Tamil Nadu CM says pandemic under control as daily COVID-19 cases hover around 2,500

 Addressing the district collectors, he laid down a target for them to undertake measures to ensure that the COVID-19 cases are brought down even further before..
DNA
Firecracker workers in Ahmedabad reeling under COVID impact [Video]

Firecracker workers in Ahmedabad reeling under COVID impact

As the country is reeling under the impact of COVID-19, several firecracker workers are facing hardship even as Diwali approaches. Factory workers in Ahmedabad are suffering due to the dip in demand for crackers. The livelihood of several workers is dependent on this business. Speaking on this, one of the workers said, "We are not receiving orders like previous years. Our business has been severely impacted due to the pandemic situation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Indian Railways to run 23 Puja Special trains for various destinations

 Indian Railways has decided to run 23 Special trains for various destinations to cater to the growing demand during the ensuing Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and..
DNA

U.K. soccer player Marcus Rashford helps feed disadvantaged kids

 Manchester United soccer player Marcus Rashford has helped underprivileged children get food they need during the pandemic. Now, local restaurants are also..
CBS News
Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19 [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: There is no magic way out of Covid-19

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Christmas comes early for some after 'awful year'

 Sue Knight put up her decorations up to get some cheer after an accident and redundancy.
BBC News
Lib Dems call for standardised Christmas restrictions [Video]

Lib Dems call for standardised Christmas restrictions

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a four-nation approach to Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas, warning that people face confusion and complexity unless measures can be standardised across the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

European Championship qualifiers: Ten-women Northern Ireland earn heroic 1-0 win in Belarus

 Rachel Furness scores the winning goal as Northern Ireland win 1-0 in Belarus despite having goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns sent-off in the first half.
BBC News
Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary [Video]

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”. The talks had been expected toswitch to Brussels but it is reported that Mr Barnier is to remain in the UKuntil Wednesday – in part because of the high coronavirus infection rates inthe Belgian capital. Mr Lewis told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “The fact thatMichel Barnier has outlined in the last week or so that they are going to comeback and do these intensive negotiations, he recognises the EU do need tomove, and that he is staying through to next week, is totally a very goodsign. “We have got to make sure that it is a deal that works not just for ourpartners in Europe – we want to have a very good relationship with themobviously – but one that works for the United Kingdom. “I think there is agood chance that we can get a deal but I think it is for the EU to understandthat it is for them to move as well.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
No U-turn on free school meals in the holidays, says Brandon Lewis [Video]

No U-turn on free school meals in the holidays, says Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says there will not be a U-turn orchange of policy on providing free school meals in the holidays in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Arrests made at Stormont coronavirus protest [Video]

Arrests made at Stormont coronavirus protest

Arrests have been made after more than 300 people gathered at Stormont todemonstrate against coronavirus regulations. It comes as Northern Ireland isfacing four weeks of tight restrictions on movement which the Executiveapproved to try to halt a dramatic increase in cases over recent weeks. Pubsand restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways anddeliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of whichwill cover the half-term break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

The Port Arthur News


Welsh minister forced to clarify 'non-essential' products [Video]

Welsh minister forced to clarify 'non-essential' products

The Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething has issued a clarification on the sale of 'non-essential' products during the country's two-week coronavirus firebreak restrictions. It comes after a supermarket was forced to apologise for suggesting sanitary products were 'non-essential'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
Vaughan Gething 'saddened' by firebreak supermarket confusion [Video]

Vaughan Gething 'saddened' by firebreak supermarket confusion

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething reveals he is saddened by the confusionwhich led to Tesco suggesting sanitary products were “non-essential” and socould not be sold due to new Welsh lockdown measures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Coronavirus updates: Mexico health officials acknowledge higher death toll; UK police to enforce Wales travel ban; US deaths top 225K

 Mexico health officials report higher death toll. VP Mike Pence won't adjust schedule despite staff outbreak. Wales travel ban. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

