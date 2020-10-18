What do Covid-19 restrictions mean for upcoming festivities?

As the country is reeling under the impact of COVID-19, several firecracker workers are facing hardship even as Diwali approaches. Factory workers in Ahmedabad are suffering due to the dip in demand for crackers. The livelihood of several workers is dependent on this business. Speaking on this, one of the workers said, "We are not receiving orders like previous years. Our business has been severely impacted due to the pandemic situation."
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has passed 60,000, NicolaSturgeon has announced. She said 28 coronavirus deaths and 1,202 positivetests have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Ms Sturgeon said: “The positionwe are in right now is really tough and everyone is thoroughly sick of it.“That has been the case for some time but as the nights get darker and we headinto winter, and as our attention and thoughts turn to Christmas, I think thatfeeling becomes a heavier one for all of us.”
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a four-nation approach to Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas, warning that people face confusion and complexity unless measures can be standardised across the UK.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”. The talks had been expected toswitch to Brussels but it is reported that Mr Barnier is to remain in the UKuntil Wednesday – in part because of the high coronavirus infection rates inthe Belgian capital. Mr Lewis told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “The fact thatMichel Barnier has outlined in the last week or so that they are going to comeback and do these intensive negotiations, he recognises the EU do need tomove, and that he is staying through to next week, is totally a very goodsign. “We have got to make sure that it is a deal that works not just for ourpartners in Europe – we want to have a very good relationship with themobviously – but one that works for the United Kingdom. “I think there is agood chance that we can get a deal but I think it is for the EU to understandthat it is for them to move as well.”
Arrests have been made after more than 300 people gathered at Stormont todemonstrate against coronavirus regulations. It comes as Northern Ireland isfacing four weeks of tight restrictions on movement which the Executiveapproved to try to halt a dramatic increase in cases over recent weeks. Pubsand restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways anddeliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two weeks, one of whichwill cover the half-term break.
The Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething has issued a clarification on the sale of 'non-essential' products during the country's two-week coronavirus firebreak restrictions. It comes after a supermarket was forced to apologise for suggesting sanitary products were 'non-essential'.
Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething reveals he is saddened by the confusionwhich led to Tesco suggesting sanitary products were “non-essential” and socould not be sold due to new Welsh lockdown measures.
