Businesses in Orland adjust to less restrictive red tier

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 week ago

Businesses in Orland are making changes now that Glenn County has moved to a less restrictive tier.

Glenn county has moved from the state's most restrictive 'purple tier' to the less restrictive..

'red tier'.

Action news now reporter dani masten was in orland today and shows us how local businesses are hoping this time..

They can stay open for good.

### terrie barr/special project manager "we were so excited to learn yesterday that we had reached the red tier."

Heidi gilmore/owner of pizza palace "i am really happy to be able to open again."

Businesses in orland like pizza palace and the hive - now taking the next steps to make sure they can keep these doors open.

Heidi gilmore/owner of pizza palace "we've just been running nightly specials to keep things running.

We have a few front tables in our front dining area and a few in the back."

Terrie barr/special project manager "working towards getting more people indoors by taking our some of the things that are taking space and expanding our indoor area so we can meet that 25 percent indoor dining that they have allowed."

Special project manager terrie barr for the hive says that the restaurant has been coming up with new ways to serve customers while still making money.

Dani stand up barr tells me that they installed this door right here so that people can come into their new shop last week as a way to make more money and to keep people up and moving around and not be confined in a small space.

Terrie barr/special project manager "they can walk through the shop.

They can shop or they can just enjoy and in doing that, it allows them another option when they are here rather than just sitting at a table in a constant space.

After being open for 40 years - owner of pizza palace says shutting down again could have them*not rolling in the preverbal dough.

Heidi gilmore/owner of pizza palace "the longer it goes, it's the worst it's gotten.

We just go back to take out like we have been doing.

I really hope we don't have to go back there."

In glenn countyã i'm dani masten action news now coverage you can count on for more information on what bussineses are open in the red tier, head to action news now dot-com slash links.