Flu Vaccine May Lower Risk Of Severe Illness From COVID-19

People who received the flu vaccine in the year before testing positive for COVID-19 may have a milder case of the virus.

Those who received the vaccine are nearly 2 1/2 times less likely to be hospitalized with a severe form of COVID-19.

According to UPI, vaccinated patients were more than three times less likely to be admitted to an ICU with COVID-19.

Researchers stress however that the flu vaccine does not offer protection against COVID-19.

Instead, they theorize that it may help prevent progression to severe disease from the virus by "priming" the immune system.

The researchers plan to look at whether other types of vaccinations offer the same benefit.