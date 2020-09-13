Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage
The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide.
This is according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, reports CNN.
Among likely voters, 54% back Biden and 42% Trump.
Biden has held a lead in every CNN poll on the matchup since 2019.
He has held a statistically significant advantage in every high-quality national poll since the spring.
