Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage

The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide.

This is according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, reports CNN.

Among likely voters, 54% back Biden and 42% Trump.

Biden has held a lead in every CNN poll on the matchup since 2019.

He has held a statistically significant advantage in every high-quality national poll since the spring.