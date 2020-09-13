Global  
 

Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide.

This is according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, reports CNN.

Among likely voters, 54% back Biden and 42% Trump.

Biden has held a lead in every CNN poll on the matchup since 2019.

He has held a statistically significant advantage in every high-quality national poll since the spring.


