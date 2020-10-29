Merlin Community Park volunteers prepare for Veterans Day observance

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 weeks ago

Due to COVID-19, the nonprofit is making new changes to the tradition.

Merlin Community Park volunteers are preparing to host their annual Veterans Day observance at the Veterans Walk of Honor.

Were there for the hearing.

Are preparing to host their annual veterans day observance at the veterans walk of honor.

Due to covid-19, the nonprofit is making new changes to the tradition.

Instead of a public ceremony, there will be an open house at the veterans walk of honor.

Guests are invited to walk around and observe the memorial.

You're also encouraged to create a thank you sign for veterans.

The signs will be posted along the street near the open house.

A volunteers tells newswatch 12 the event holds a special place in the community.

"if we can't have a huge gathering, at least we can do is invite them out, you know, to look at the names.

Um, some people come out once a year just to look at their names, look at their loved ones that they've already had their names put on the wall."

If you're interested in creating a sign, you can drop it off at evergreen's