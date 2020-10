Why I vote: The power of having a voice Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:35s - Published 58 seconds ago Why I vote: The power of having a voice In our series "Why I Vote," ABC 10News anchor Steve Atkinson talked with a man who didn't have that privilege until the age of 40, and now advocates to others about the power of voting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this