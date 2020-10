Former vice president Joe Biden voted Wednesday while President Donald Trump campaigned in Arizona, where the race is a toss-up; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Election Day is just six days away.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Votes While President Trump Campaigns In Arizona

During an awkward and cringe-worthy segment on Sunday’s episode of CNN’s “State of the...

Social media posts erroneously suggest that President Donald Trump's campaign hats are made in China,...

Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images On Thursday, October 22nd, at 9PM ET, President Donald...