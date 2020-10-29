Video Credit: KQTV - Published 7 minutes ago

SJC wins first district title since 2005

Class 1 district 15... top-seed st.

Joe christian... and 2-seed wellington- napoleon..=== first set... 7-5 tigers... lions on the attack..

But wellington- napoleon get the block and the point... three-point lead 8-5...=== but the lions roar back..

Up 17-10..

Brooklyn miller... goes up, gets the block..

Lions up 8..

18-10 in the first set..=== set point..

24-15... lions... senior tori hudgins..

The spike and the kill... first set going to sjc dominating the set... winning 25-15...=== early second set... tied at 1... miller again... the block..

Tremendous match tonight from the senior..

Gets the point too..

It's 2-1 sjc..

Lions take second set..

Tigers though take third set..

But not to worry..

The lions win the fourth seth..

Capturing their first district title since 2005... lions win three sets to 1... and advance to the sectional/quarterfinal round on saturday....