FC Cincinnati says goodbye to Nippert Stadium

It’s a historic night for FC Cincinnati – it’s the last time they’ll ever play inside Nippert Stadium.

30000 PLUS CROWDSAND CHAMPIONSHIPS.

IT'S ATURNING OF THE PAGE SO AS WETURN TO THE NEXT ACHAPTER WEIMAGINE THE FUTURE BUT STILLAPPRECIATE THE PAST.

A GAMEWITH A RECORD BREAKINGATTENDANCE.

NIPPERT WHERE THEMOST ICONIC MOMENTS HAVEHAPPENED.

NIPPERT DIDNT SELLTICKETS AND DIDNT MARCHTHROUGH CLIFOTN THAT WAS YOU.THBAILEY MARCH BECAMEPOWERFUL.

THE STADIUM DIDNTWIN A GAME OR CHAMPIONSHIP.THAT WAS THEM.

BUT WITHOUTNIPPERT NONE OF THAT WASPOSSIBLE AND FOR TAHT AS WEBIDFAREWELL, WE SAY THANK YOUTO NIPPERT STADIUM.

WSAY THANK YOU AND AFTETONIGHT GOODBYE.

FOR ALLOWINGUS TCREATETHIS.UNFORTUNATELY THERE WILL BE NOFANS IN ATTENDANCE FORTONIGHT'S FINAL GAME...ááTHECLUB DID TELL US THISMORNING..

IT'S POSSIBLE THEYCOULD RETURN, AT SOME POINT TOGIVE NIPPERT A PROPER SEND-OFF..

THEY DIDN'T RULE THATOUT..

BUT THERE IS NO PLAN INTHE WORKS FOR THAT, RIGHT NOW.for now its ti