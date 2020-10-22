World's Largest Solar Farm Planned for Australia

TENNANT CREEK, AUSTRALIA — A massive renewable energy project is underway in Australia that would include the construction of the world's biggest solar farm and the world's largest battery to deliver electricity using the world's longest submarine power cable to Singapore, according to a report in Science Alert.

The Australia-ASEAN Power Link would include a 10-gigawatt array of photovoltaic panels spread across 15,000 hectares in the remote Northern Territory town of Tennant Creek.

Sun Cable, the company that owns the project, says on its website that electricity generated by the solar plant would be stored during the Australian day at a gigantic 30 GWh battery in Darwin and transmitted in the evening to Singapore.

The network would transport electricity from the solar farm at Tennant Creek, north to Darwin and then on to Singapore via a 4,500-kilometer high-voltage direct transmission network.