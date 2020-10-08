Global  
 

Show-car 2020 Renault MÉGANE eVISION - New modular electric platform

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Show-car 2020 Renault MÉGANE eVISION - New modular electric platform

Show-car 2020 Renault MÉGANE eVISION - New modular electric platform

Renault unveiled its new electric show-car called Mégane eVision at the Renault eWays event dedicated to the mobility of today and tomorrow.

Behind the unique proportions of this dynamic hatchback, which is a vector of emotion, lies a major challenge in terms of design and ingenuity.

The Mégane eVision lives up to its name, since in addition to continuing the history of Mégane, it firmly establishes the model in the modern world.

With it comes a new generation of Renault electric vehicles.


