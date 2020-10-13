Opening bell: Equity indices open in red, Sensex dips by 371 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on October 29 (Thursday) with Sensex down by 371.39 points and Nifty down by 96.00 points.

The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 371.39 points or 0.93 per cent at 39,537.17 while the Nifty 50 declined by 96.00 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,633.60.