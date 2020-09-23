Global  
 

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

The new lockdown announced by French President Emmanuel Macron will begin Friday and last until December 1.


Vive la France! India comes in full support for French President Macron

 Turkish President has been taking swipes at the French President after the latter called for action over what he called 'Islamist separatism'.
DNA
Macron announces new national lockdown in France

Macron announces new national lockdown in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a newnationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fightCovid-19.

Macron sends France back to lockdown as cases spiral out of control

Macron sends France back to lockdown as cases spiral out of control

Anti-France protests spread globally

Anti-France protests spread globally

Anger is growing in Muslim nations against French President Emmanuel Macron - with new protests in Bangladesh, Iran and Pakistan.

Surat potters optimistic about business amid COVID crisis this Diwali

Surat potters optimistic about business amid COVID crisis this Diwali

Earthen lamps (diyas) being made in Gujarat's Surat ahead of Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic. Potters, who normally have good business during the festive season, especially during Diwali, might get adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic this year. They do not expect much footfall this time as compared to last year. They generally make 30,000 to 40,000 earthen lamps every year, and this year too they have made the same quantities and are hoping for business but with a meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities. The other reason for their business being affected is the machine-made 'diyas' which are being made easily and sold in the market. This has also impacted the sale of the old traditional earthen lamps. There are only a few customers who buy the old traditional earthen lamps, but the potters are hoping to do some business. Speaking to ANI, a potter Paresh, said, "People prefer to buy handmade diyas. I make over 10,000 pieces every year. I am hopeful that my diyas will be sold this year too."

Covid: Lockdowns return as Europe confronts second wave

 Two of the continent's biggest economies impose strict restrictions amid dire warnings over Covid-19.
BBC News
Cognitive disorders linked to severe COVID-19 risk, suggests study

Cognitive disorders linked to severe COVID-19 risk, suggests study

Dementia and other cognitive disorders are likely to be risk factors for developing severe COVID-19, according to research from the University of Georgia. The findings highlight the need for special care for populations with these pre-existing conditions during the pandemic. The study was published online in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity. In the study, the researchers analysed data from nearly 1,000 diseases and two specific genes to compare the health profiles of COVID-19 patients with those testing negative, looking for commonalities in COVID-19 patients. The study relied on data from UK Biobank, a long-term study of more than 500,000 participants investigating the respective contributions of genetic predisposition and environmental exposure to the development of the disease. Beginning in March, the UK Biobank started to report the COVID-19 status of its participants. The team in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences department of genetics, led by assistant professor Kaixiong Ye and his postdoc, Jingqi Zhou, promptly connected the COVID-19 status to the electronic health data. "We took a hypothesis-free approach and the most statistically significant ones are the cognitive disorders and Type 2 diabetes," said Ye, the senior author of the study. "Right now, we do no know the mechanisms behind these associations, we only know these are more common in COVID-19 patients." Analysing the genetic factors that make some individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19, the team focused on two genes: ACE2 and TPMPRSS2, known to be critical for the virus to enter into human cells. "In the TMPRSS2 gene we found that a specific genetic variation is more common in the COVID-19 patient," he said. The research team also found that variations in genes related to SARS-CoV-2 infection may be associated with severe COVID-19 that requires hospitalisation.

Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown

Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said..

