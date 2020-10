Lampard: Quality Ziyech will get better Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:31s - Published 6 minutes ago Lampard: Quality Ziyech will get better Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard believes summer signing Hakim Ziyech 'will get better' after he scored his first Chelsea goal in their 4-0 Champions League away win at Russian side Krasnodar. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chelsea Lampard on Ziyech :" It was frustrating his injury meant he hasn't been able to start. He's a player of immense qu… https://t.co/lX0HCHqf9s 11 hours ago Christian🥶🇫🇴 @LDNisBLUE_ We Bought Werner, Havertz and Ziyech. They were Quality before they Joined us. Lampard is clueless and… https://t.co/BuD07QB4U0 5 days ago Mr. Get The Job Done RT @officialJayD11: Mount shouldn’t be starting over CHO or Ziyech on the wing. Simple as that. He does nothing in that role to justify i… 1 week ago Jermaine Mount shouldn’t be starting over CHO or Ziyech on the wing. Simple as that. He does nothing in that role to justi… https://t.co/bHz4v9ap7q 1 week ago