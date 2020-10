Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 people and wounding dozens in a missile strike near the disputed region.

Two previous ceasefires over the conflict in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh were broken almost immediately.

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of killing at least 21 civilians and wounding dozens more in a missile strike close to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan says Armenia's military has targeted civilians as the Nagorno-Karabakh war intensifies.

