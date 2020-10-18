'European clubs can't compete with PL'

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the main reason clubs on the continent are keen to establish a new European Super League is because they cannot compete financially with their Premier League rivals.

English clubs return to European action this week with the start of the 2020-21 Champions League...

Arsenal Wenger has claimed that a European Super League would destroy the Premier League. Plans for...

Manchester City are considering a January move for Lionel Messi as they look to beat a host of top...