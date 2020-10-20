Emma Roberts says lockdown has allowed her to enjoy her pregnancy
Emma Roberts says lockdown has allowed her to enjoy her pregnancy, as she's been able to “be present” with herself.
Emma Roberts has a secret Tumblr accountEmma Roberts has a secret Tumblr account
Emma Roberts’ baby boy's birth will be a beautiful end to a gloomy 2020Emma Roberts is glad her pregnancy has become a distraction from the doom and gloom of 2020 as she prepares to become a first-time mum.
