Keshubhai Patel passes away, know about his saga with PM Modi | Oneindia News

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel has passed away at the age of 92 years.Keshubhai Patel had complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning when he was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

PM Narendra Modi has had a long association with Keshubhai Patel, whom he considered a Guru until the gulf widened between them.

#PMModi #KeshubhaiPatel #GujaratCM