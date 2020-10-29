Global  
 

Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe's 'most powerful men'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'

Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'

Courtesy: YouTube - Donald J Trump US President Donald Trump invited BrexitParty founder Nigel Farage on stage during a campaign rally in Goodyear,Arizona introducing him as "one of the most powerful men in Europe".


Trump and Biden campaigns, Tropical Storm Zeta, California wildfires: 5 things to know Thursday

 All eyes on battleground states as Trump and Biden eye final stretch, Remnants of Zeta to wallop eastern US and more things to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

The age of the elderly candidate: how two septuagenarians came to be running for president

 “I woke up and I felt good,” Donald Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Arizona, slamming the side of his lectern as he described hospitalisation..
WorldNews

Israeli zeal for second Trump term matched by Palestinian enmity

 Anyone in any doubt about Benjamin Netanyahu’s preferred candidate in the US presidential election need only visit his personal Twitter account. Right at the..
WorldNews

Is the stock market rooting for Trump or Biden? The answer may surprise you

 It turns out the stock market cares more about which party controls Congress than it does about which party wins the presidency.
USATODAY.com

Fighter jets fire flares, escort plane from airspace near Trump event in Arizona

 U.S. fighter jets escorted a plane flying in restricted airspace near President Donald Trump's rally in Bullhead City, Arizona.
USATODAY.com
Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up' [Video]

Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up'

Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last days before the election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Crowd chants 'lock him up' as Trump slams Biden

 President Donald Trump is using the final days of the campaign against Joe Biden to maintain a whirlwind schedule. Speaking in Goodyear, Arizona, Trump slammed..
USATODAY.com

dollyragot

ragot dolly Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as 'King of Europe' at rally https://t.co/18IkqzcTNp via @MailOnline 2 minutes ago

BrexitHome

Brexit Home Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as the 'King of Europe' at election rally in Arizona https://t.co/XGIy3SJVh8 3 minutes ago

Duncanthewegie

Duncan Spike RT @RedSomerset: There are no words.... https://t.co/Lt68xyfbbc 5 minutes ago

tonyblakie

Tony Blakie 🇪🇺 RT @Jonathan_MBanks: Dear world: most of the UK doesn't agree with this. Love from millions of us x https://t.co/jjnscYTbjM 5 minutes ago

AsvpNath

Nathan RT @DailyMail: Nigel Farage stumps for Trump and calls him 'the bravest man I have ever met' on campaign trail https://t.co/D5mTmt0Z3a 5 minutes ago

beatleken

Ken McNab Let me introduce myself...I'm a man of wealth and taste...pleased to meet you...hope you guessed my name. Dickhead… https://t.co/XGoYBSh3O6 5 minutes ago

GranshoabM

Lest We Forget Nigel Farage on campaign trail with Donald Trump in Arizona . Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as 'King of Eur… https://t.co/3M2c5NV8fn 13 minutes ago

trevfromtheyard

trevor harris Both labour and Tory joined force to stop brexit and to stop Nigal Farage from getting a seat in the Commons Nev… https://t.co/UmGVJwhGqa 14 minutes ago


Former Vice President Joe Biden Votes While President Trump Campaigns In Arizona [Video]

Former Vice President Joe Biden Votes While President Trump Campaigns In Arizona

Election Day is just six days away. Former vice president Joe Biden voted Wednesday while President Donald Trump campaigned in Arizona, where the race is a toss-up; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
US election: How does the electoral college work? [Video]

US election: How does the electoral college work?

A look at how the voting system for the US presidential election works, as thecandidate with the most votes is far from guaranteed victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Farage praises 'bravest' Trump at Arizona rally [Video]

Farage praises 'bravest' Trump at Arizona rally

"This is the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life," the Brexit Party leader says of the US president.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:45Published