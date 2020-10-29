Courtesy: YouTube - Donald J Trump US President Donald Trump invited BrexitParty founder Nigel Farage on stage during a campaign rally in Goodyear , Arizona introducing him as "one of the most powerful men in Europe".

Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'

President Donald Trump is using the final days of the campaign against Joe Biden to maintain a whirlwind schedule. Speaking in Goodyear, Arizona, Trump slammed..

Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up' Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last days before the election.

U.S. fighter jets escorted a plane flying in restricted airspace near President Donald Trump's rally in Bullhead City, Arizona.

It turns out the stock market cares more about which party controls Congress than it does about which party wins the presidency.

Anyone in any doubt about Benjamin Netanyahu’s preferred candidate in the US presidential election need only visit his personal Twitter account. Right at the..

“I woke up and I felt good,” Donald Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Arizona, slamming the side of his lectern as he described hospitalisation..

All eyes on battleground states as Trump and Biden eye final stretch, Remnants of Zeta to wallop eastern US and more things to start your Thursday.

