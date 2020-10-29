Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'

Courtesy: YouTube - Donald J Trump US President Donald Trump invited BrexitParty founder Nigel Farage on stage during a campaign rally in Goodyear,Arizona introducing him as "one of the most powerful men in Europe".
Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last days before the election.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published