Skyscraper-sized reef discovered in Australia

Australian scientists said they have discovered a detached coral reef on the Great Barrier Reef that exceeds even the height of iconic buildings like the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower.

Libby Hogan reports.


 Standing 500m (1,640ft) tall, the "blade-like" reef was found off Australia's far north.
 The detached reef, taller than the Empire State Building, was discovered at the northern end of the Great Barrier Reef off Cape York Australian scientists have..
A "massive" coral reef measuring approximately 1,600 feet has been discovered in Australia's Great Barrier Reef. According to CNN, the newly found reef system is taller than some of the world's highest skyscrapers. Scientists found the detached reef in waters off North Queensland while on an expedition. The reef system is the first to be discovered in more than 120 years. Robin Beaman, who led the expedition, said he was "surprised" by the discovery.

 Scientists have discovered a 1,640-foot-tall detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef — the first of its kind in over 120 years.
 
 A coral reef taller than New York City's Empire State Building has been discovered off the coast of Australia. The first discovery of its kind in over 120 years,..
 It's the first to be discovered in over 120 years.
Scientists discover 500 metre-tall skyscraper reef at Australia's Great Barrier Reef The detached reef, taller than the Empire State Building, was discovered at the northern end of the...
Scientists have discovered a 1,640-foot-tall detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef — the first of its kind in over 120 years.
IFE_QUT

A mindboggling find - a skyscraper-sized detached reef off Cape York.

QUTSciEng

A mindboggling find - a skyscraper-sized detached reef off Cape York.


Scientists from the Schmidt Ocean Institute say they have found a massive coral reef in the ocean around Australia.

