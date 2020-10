Pitt Acquires August Wilson Archive Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published 5 minutes ago Pitt Acquires August Wilson Archive The late playwright and Pittsburgh native August Wilson's archives will now be here at home at the Pitt Hillman Library. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources August Wilson African American Cultural Center Offering Events



Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Janis Burley Wilson, CEO of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, about upcoming events the AWAACC is hosting. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:17 Published 3 weeks ago