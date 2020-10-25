Global  
 

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Hurricane Zeta, the third storm of its size to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, is now a tropical storm.

Bryan Wood reports.


CBS Evening News, October 28, 2020

 Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm; Boy's baseball bats help Iowa storm victims
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta unleashes fury on Louisiana coast

 Hurricane Zeta has begun to batter Mississippi's Gulf Coast with a dangerous storm surge, high winds and heavy rain. (Oct. 28)
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Zeta hammered the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with devastating winds over 100 mph. Danya Bacchus has the latest on the Category 2 storm.
CBS News

Storm Zeta lashes Mexico, churns toward US Gulf Coast

A hurricane on Monday, Zeta weakened to a tropical storm early on Tuesday, the U.S. National...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •NewsyUpworthy


Zeta nears landfall at Category 2 strength as multiple NC counties face Tropical Storm Watches

Multiple North Carolina counties are under a Tropical Storm Watch as the state prepares for impacts...
Upworthy - Published

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Zeta Earliest Named 27th Atlantic Storm Recorded

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to portions of the Yucatan...
cbs4.com - Published


Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi [Video]

Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi

Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge. According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi. The Category 2 storm..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils Legislation To Hold Utility Companies Accountable To Provide Reliable Service [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils Legislation To Hold Utility Companies Accountable To Provide Reliable Service

The governor says it is in response to widespread failures to prepare and respond to frequent and extreme weather events, like Tropical Storm Isaias.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published
Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta [Video]

Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta

Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:10Published