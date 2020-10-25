|
|
|
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:10s - Published
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm
Hurricane Zeta, the third storm of its size to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, is now a tropical storm.
Bryan Wood reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A hurricane on Monday, Zeta weakened to a tropical storm early on Tuesday, the U.S. National...
Zee News - Published
Also reported by •Newsy •Upworthy
|
Multiple North Carolina counties are under a Tropical Storm Watch as the state prepares for impacts...
Upworthy - Published
|
Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to portions of the Yucatan...
cbs4.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|