Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has laid out the government's "formula" for financial support for regions placed into the highest tier of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It includes £8 per head to cover track and trace and approximately £20 per capita for business support.
Robert Jenrick has said talks with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke down because he had insisted on preferential treatment for the region. The local government secretary claimed that Mr Burnham asked for 65 million pounds, the prime minister offered 55 million, then upped their offer to 60 million which was then rejected.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table.
Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found.
Danny Dyer has told BBC Breakfast the coronavirus pandemic has proved “peoplewho went to Eton” are unable to run the country. The Eastenders actor said hewanted "working class people" who have “lived a real life” to be givenresponsibility for how the UK is run.
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.
The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health..
