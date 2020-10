Power transformer explodes as Hurricane Zeta sweeps through Mississippi Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Power transformer explodes as Hurricane Zeta sweeps through Mississippi As Hurricane Zeta reached Mississippi more than 177,000 people experienced power outages. A video filmed by @Lighttzout shows a possible transformer explosion in Hancock County on October 28. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this