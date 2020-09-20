Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress workers demand CM's resignation

Gold smuggling case: 'Former Principal Secy's custody a crucial development,' says Muraleedharan



Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan appreciated the investigative agencies in overcoming efforts by state government for trying to sabotage the probe in gold smuggling case. He also said arrest of former Principal Secretary of Kerala into custody) is a crucial development in the long ongoing case. "I congratulate investigative agencies in overcoming all efforts by Kerala govt, the CM and the CPM for trying to sabotage the probe that was going on in the gold smuggling case in Thiruvananthapuram. There were efforts to stall the probe and destroy the evidence," said V Muraleedharan. He further added, "It's a crucial development as the person who's reportedly one of the masterminds and was protecting people involved in the bootlegging, has been taken into custody. The CM should accept his responsibility and resign and let someone else from the communist party, run the state." ED officials took M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Kerala into custody in relation with the gold smuggling case.

