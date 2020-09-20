Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress workers demand CM's resignation

Youth Congress workers protested outside Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence at Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram and demanded CM's resignation over the involvement of ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar in Kerala gold smuggling case.
However, police used water cannons to disperse the workers from the site.
Rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Many areas in the city witnessed severe waterlogging. India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the southwest monsoon finally withdrew from the entire country. With this the northeast monsoon, a phenomenon that brings rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala during October to December, commenced. "Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (is) very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days with isolated heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu during the next two days and over south Kerala during the next 24 hours," the IMD said. Dry weather is expected over the rest of the country during the next four to five days. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:22Published
Youth Congress workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 151st birth anniversary, and demonstrated at Jantar Mantar Road in the national capital to protest against the alleged gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Multiple political parties including AAP, CPI(M) and other organisations are protesting at the Jantar Mantar for the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped, and later succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at a Delhi hospital.
Kerala became the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms. The state will have high-tech digital classrooms in all its government schools. Government Higher Secondary School for Girls Cotton Hill in Kerala's Thiruvanathapuram is fully prepared with digital classrooms. High-tech classroom project was implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) with financial assistance from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KIIFB). MP and MLA funds, local self-government institutions fund were also utilised for setting up the classrooms. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared the state public education sector completely digital as Kerala has become the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms in all its government schools.
BJP president of Kerala, K Surendran on September 20 said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a "very dirty" communal politics in the gold smuggling case and he is trying to cover up the smuggling case. He said, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a very dirty communal politics in the gold smuggling case. He said y'day that Holy Quran and sentiments of minority (Muslims) are the main issues in Kerala. He is trying to cover up the smuggling case with Holy Quran."
Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan appreciated the investigative agencies in overcoming efforts by state government for trying to sabotage the probe in gold smuggling case. He also said arrest of former Principal Secretary of Kerala into custody) is a crucial development in the long ongoing case. "I congratulate investigative agencies in overcoming all efforts by Kerala govt, the CM and the CPM for trying to sabotage the probe that was going on in the gold smuggling case in Thiruvananthapuram. There were efforts to stall the probe and destroy the evidence," said V Muraleedharan. He further added, "It's a crucial development as the person who's reportedly one of the masterminds and was protecting people involved in the bootlegging, has been taken into custody. The CM should accept his responsibility and resign and let someone else from the communist party, run the state." ED officials took M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Kerala into custody in relation with the gold smuggling case.
Rahul Gandhi attended a Covid-19 review meeting at Malappuram on October 19. In the past 3 days, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases in Kerala. Gandhi also interacted with Wayanad residents..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21Published
The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan hit out at (Communist Party of India) (Marxist), after left party alleged that Centre is manipulating investigating agencies in Kerala gold..
The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, stated that the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case have connections with Dawood Ibrahim's D-company and Kerala Chief Minister's office...