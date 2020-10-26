Crystal clear footage appears to show a UFO in the night sky

This crystal clear footage seems to show the moment a UFO appeared in the night sky above Hawaii.

The strange sighting occurred outside Splasher's Grill in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, at 8.50pm last Saturday [Oct 24].

In the 28-second clip, several lights move through the sky as passers-by gasp in wonder.

The source, who took the video and has asked to stay anonymous, insisted the strange constellation of moving lights was definitely not an aircraft.