Crystal clear footage appears to show a UFO in the night sky
This crystal clear footage seems to show the moment a UFO appeared in the night sky above Hawaii.
The strange sighting occurred outside Splasher's Grill in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, at 8.50pm last Saturday [Oct 24].
In the 28-second clip, several lights move through the sky as passers-by gasp in wonder.
The source, who took the video and has asked to stay anonymous, insisted the strange constellation of moving lights was definitely not an aircraft.