IPL 2020: CSK VS KKR: MS Dhoni's men to play for pride against Eoin Morgan's side | Oneindia Hindi

Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 49 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (October 29).

While MS Dhoni's CSK can play party-poopers to teams above them, KKR need a win to keep their hope of qualifying for the IPL 2020 play-offs alive.

KKR have won and lost 6 matches each and this will be their first game since their eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab.