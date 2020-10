Three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in France thatauthorities believe is linked to terrorism.



Related videos from verified sources Three dead in knife attack in French church



An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published 30 minutes ago Three people killed and several injured in knife attack in Nice, France



A woman has been decapitated as three have been killed in a suspected terror attack near the Notre-Dame church in Nice on October 29. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 1 hour ago