Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi



Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge. According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi. The Category 2 storm.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 9 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils Legislation To Hold Utility Companies Accountable To Provide Reliable Service



The governor says it is in response to widespread failures to prepare and respond to frequent and extreme weather events, like Tropical Storm Isaias. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:52 Published 13 hours ago