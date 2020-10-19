BJP attacks Digvijaya Singh for allegedly asking SP candidate to withdraw

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is under attack from the BJP after a SP candidate for the Gwalior bypoll alleged that the Congress leader asked him to withdraw his candidature.

‘Digvijaya Singh called me and told me to withdraw from upcoming by-polls.

He said I will give you Councillor's ticket.

I told him I won't withdraw and will contest,’ Roshan Mirza said.

An audio clip of the alleged conversation has also gone viral on social media.

BJP said that this shows the true colour of the Congress leader and said that Digvijaya Singh has always believed in management and not democracy.

The Congress, however, countered saying that it is not unconstitutional to ask someone to withdraw and added that the Congress leader had not offered any monetary benefits to the SP leader Roshan Mirza.

Voting on 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

