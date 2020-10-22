President Trump, Joe Biden both campaigning in Tampa days before election
President Trump, Joe Biden both campaigning in Tampa days before election
President Donald Trump and
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are both stopping in Tampa to campaign Thursday, just five days before the election.
Story: https://bit.ly/2Jl0l0N
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
How will polling day work in the 2020 US election? With the coronavirus pandemic having a big impact on how votes are cast in the2020 US election, we take a look at what will be different this time around asAmericans cast their ballots for Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:47 Published on January 1, 1970
US election: Who is winning the swing states? A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970
Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28 Published on January 1, 1970
Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up' Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last days before the election. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on a busy weekend campaign schedule just a week and a half...
CBS 2 - Published
4 days ago Also reported by •
Brisbane Times • Newsy • TMZ.com • New Zealand Herald
With less than two weeks until Election Day, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. will meet for...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 week ago Also reported by •
Newsy
According to a new CBS Battleground Tracker poll, the race for the next president is neck and neck in...
CBS News - Published
3 days ago Also reported by •
TMZ.com
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Candidates push for black voters Both President Trump and Jose Biden are pushing for black voters to vote. A professor says he expects a higher black voter turnout in Florida. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 15:31 Published 3 minutes ago
Presidential election polls 10/29 In the national polls President Trump holds 42% and Joe Biden at 52%. In Florida the President has a 47% and Joe Biden at 49%. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:24 Published 1 hour ago