How will polling day work in the 2020 US election?
With the coronavirus pandemic having a big impact on how votes are cast in the2020 US election, we take a look at what will be different this time around asAmericans cast their ballots for Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Record numbers of people are voting early in this election, but there is still plenty of work to do for the Election Day - Nov 3rd. Local Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria joins us again today, as he has..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:47Published