India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million

The U.S. sprinter and 100 meter world champion Christian Coleman has been banned from competition for two years for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules. The decision means he will miss next years Olympic Games in Toyko. Adam Reed reports.
Kazakhstan has found itself the center of the joke once again with the release of another movie featuring fictional journalist Borat. However, this time the ex-Soviet state is embracing the joke and has adopted Borat's catch phrase to try to attract tourists. Adam Reed reports.
Polling in the first phase of Bihar polls underway in 71 of the 243 assembly constituencies of the state. Rattled by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's strong support for India's efforts to defend its..