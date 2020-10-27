Global  
 

India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
India has become the second country to pass 8 million coronavirus infections according to figures on Thursday.

Cases have dipped from September's peak, but officials warn that the situation could again get worse.

Adam Reed reports.


Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus India lockdown day 217 updates | India's case count crosses 8 million, behind U.S.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.16 million, death toll at 1.17 million.
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times


India surpasses eight million coronavirus cases as country braces for possible second wave of infections

Officials have warned that the country's capital, New Delhi, could see more than 10,000 cases a day...
SBS - Published

Covid-19 caseload in India crosses 80-lakh mark with 49,881 new cases

India's Covid-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday with 49,881 new cases, while the...
IndiaTimes - Published


