Mug Club: Drive-Thru Ham Dinner

St.

Mary's church in new york mills is hosting a "drive-thru ham dinner".

It runs from noon until they're sold out.

Dinner consists of: ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, butternut squash, green beans, kapusta (polish cabbage), a roll and apple pie.

All of that, for only $12.00 per dinner masks will be required and you must remain in your car.

