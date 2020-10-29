Under the Hood - Visibility 102920

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

James O'Daniel from S&S Tire in Brannon Crossing talks about visibility for our vehicles.

Today, let's talk about visibility.

Everyone knowsthe importance of visibility while driving, but there are a few things thatpeople forget maybe along the way.

Inspecting your wiper blades regularly isfirst where i would start.

Over time, the rubber on the wiper blades can gethard, brittle and even tear.

This is especially bad when it's raining andyou're out on the road.

Now like me, i'm like everyone else, i forget untilit's too late.

But it's important to take that maintenance routinely and getthem checked.

James o'daniel: always feel free to stop inhere and we can check them and change them for you.

Washer fluid's anothercommonly forgotten item.

It's always important.

You don't want to run out atthe wrong time.

It could turn into a costly mistake.

We recommend filling yourwasher fluid at every oil change, or at least keep some on you at all times.especially in winter weather, you'll use more washer fluid than you will in thesummertime.

Windshields, they may have a crack or a chip in them.

Those itemsneed to be repaired or replaced immediately.

James o'daniel: those items can become abigger issue down the road, that not only does it create a driving hazard, butit can weaken your windshield as well.

Next would be your headlights.

It'salways important to have all your headlights working.

Maybe not one bulb outand one bulb on, that creates a hazard for other drivers.

Also, your headlightlenses can become cloudy or have a film on top of them.

These things need to becleaned periodically.

If you don't want to do it, feel free to come to s&stire.

We'll be glad to help you do it.

I'm james with s&s tire.

I hope i'vehelped you see your way to better visibility with these tips from under thehood.

Speaker 2: now at s&s tire, buy fourcontinental or c1 3 general tires and get four free oil changes.

Welcome back