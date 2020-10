Blue Moon on October 31: Why is it called so? | Oneindia News

31st October, 2020, will witness a rare blue moon event.

When 2 full moons fall in the same calendar month, the second full moon is called a blue moon.

Since this is a rare occurence, the phrase once in a blue moon describes an event or phenomenon that happens after long gaps in time.

