William Michael Fields used his positions as a constable and firefighter to form a relationship with a 17 year old.

Time now xxx a former harrison county constable and paris firefighter has sentenced to 420 months on child porn charges.

Accoring to to court documents and trial testimony, william michael fields used his positions as a constable and firefighter to form a relationship with a 17-year-old.

Fields was convicted in june by a jury in




